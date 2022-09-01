Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,729 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TRU opened at $73.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 6.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

