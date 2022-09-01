Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,729 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TRU opened at $73.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 6.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.