Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 754 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $72.10 and a 12 month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

