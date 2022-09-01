Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 588.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

EXR stock opened at $198.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.06. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

