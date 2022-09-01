Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Shares Down 4.1%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 35,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 283,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Datasea Stock Down 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datasea

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

