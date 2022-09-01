Dawn Protocol Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00004293 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $63.79 million and $1.47 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,957.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00133302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086367 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

