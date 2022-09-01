DB Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 175.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,635,270. The company has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

