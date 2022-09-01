DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,616 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $95.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,715. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.17.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

