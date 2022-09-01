DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IMCV stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,533. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $71.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

