DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,927 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,235. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

