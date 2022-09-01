Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,900 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 859,800 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 419,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $319.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

