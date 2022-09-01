Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 758.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

DE traded down $4.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $360.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,111. The company has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.32 and a 200-day moving average of $363.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

