DeFiner Price Tops $0.0240 (FIN)

DeFiner (FIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. DeFiner has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $56,582.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028662 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00083920 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00040680 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000155 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,364,590 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org/en.html.

Buying and Selling DeFiner

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing.DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets.The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

