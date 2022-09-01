Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.02 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.05 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

DH traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $19.28. 383,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,366. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -57.24. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

