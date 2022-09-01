Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$57.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.41 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.21 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $19.28. 383,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,366. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on DH. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.92.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1,046.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 101.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,074,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 540,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 69.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,778 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $1,258,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

