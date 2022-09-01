Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.20 billion-$103.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.20 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.79 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.41. 179,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 167.38% and a net margin of 4.98%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Cowen dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

