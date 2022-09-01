Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Short Interest Update

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 696,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 188.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 253,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after buying an additional 165,397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 58.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 74.6% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,302,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,141,000 after purchasing an additional 556,348 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 2.4% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,532,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,946,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period.

DEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Shares of DEN traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,524. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20. Denbury has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $93.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.21.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

