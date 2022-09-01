dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.25

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.25, with a volume of 31378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on dentalcorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on dentalcorp in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

dentalcorp Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -9.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45.

dentalcorp Company Profile

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

