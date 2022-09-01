DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.04

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 8267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,994,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,279,000 after purchasing an additional 116,059 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

