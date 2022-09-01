Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.70

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DWVYF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.