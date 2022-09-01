DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $123.54. 30,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.