DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 590,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,415. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

