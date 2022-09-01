DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after buying an additional 1,135,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after buying an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after buying an additional 73,739 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,198,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,613,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.33. 7,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,009. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

