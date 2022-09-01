DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Invests $240,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.9 %

AbbVie stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.30. The company had a trading volume of 98,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,714. The firm has a market cap of $244.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

