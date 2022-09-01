DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Makes New $316,000 Investment in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.27% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUFF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 95,255 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,319,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 968.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 66,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 59,906 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BUFF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.84. 274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,349. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF

