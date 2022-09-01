DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 38,655 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 113.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,655 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,289. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

