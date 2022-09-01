DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 645 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 77.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 211,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 92,496 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 84,307 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 223,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 44,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the first quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.98. 540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,749. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98.

