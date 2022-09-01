DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 2,007 Shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 6.51% of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TSOC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.86. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05.

