Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.20. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 11,000 shares changing hands.

Diamcor Mining Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$22.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

