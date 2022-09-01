Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Up 8.3% in August

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 6,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $133.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

