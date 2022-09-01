Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DDS traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.85. 9,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,806. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.94 and a 200 day moving average of $271.45. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $167.03 and a 12 month high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 36.23 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Recommended Stories

