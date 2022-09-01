Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Position Lessened by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,011 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,262,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 6,739,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,888,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,250,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 37,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.