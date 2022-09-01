Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$325.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.80 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.48. 356,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,593. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $98.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $209,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

