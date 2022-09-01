Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLMAF shares. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Dollarama Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $61.17 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

