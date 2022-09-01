Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.56

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 1064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $602.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Activity at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 153.2% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 90.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Domo by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.