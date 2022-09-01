Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.96–$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $305.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.69 million. Domo also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $18.66. 11,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Domo by 47.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 169,999 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Domo by 71.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Domo by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

