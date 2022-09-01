Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.49

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 60167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.64 price target on Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Doubleview Gold alerts:

Doubleview Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.46 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.