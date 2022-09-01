Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $889.20.

DRXGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.96) to GBX 1,010 ($12.20) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 591 ($7.14) to GBX 616 ($7.44) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Drax Group stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

