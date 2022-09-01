DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 932,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DTE Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,431,000 after acquiring an additional 207,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $130.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.62. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

