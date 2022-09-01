Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,356 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $23,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.