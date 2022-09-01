Dvision Network Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Dvision Network has a market cap of $25.69 million and approximately $666,693.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network (DVI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 395,596,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network.

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution.Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube”

