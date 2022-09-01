Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 536,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,887,631 shares.The stock last traded at $15.40 and had previously closed at $15.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,496,000 after purchasing an additional 650,715 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,162,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,258,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,523,000 after purchasing an additional 639,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

