Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Short Interest Update

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth $13,118,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,481,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Enfusion

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENFN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enfusion to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Further Reading

