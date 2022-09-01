Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Short Interest Update

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth $13,118,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,481,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enfusion (ENFN)
