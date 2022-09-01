ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €18.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €18.50 ($18.88) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €11.75 ($11.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.81. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €10.28 ($10.49) and a fifty-two week high of €14.80 ($15.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.