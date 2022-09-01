Envista (NYSE:NVST) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVST. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Envista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.86.

NYSE:NVST opened at $37.09 on Monday. Envista has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Envista by 50.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 8,922.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

