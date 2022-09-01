Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 1st (AIQUY, ARKAY, BA, CBK, CHYHY, COVTY, FMTX, GVDNY, HENKY, PDCO)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 1st:

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.90 ($9.08) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €230.00 ($234.69) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.