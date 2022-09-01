Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 1st (AIQUY, ARKAY, BA, CBK, CHYHY, COVTY, FMTX, GVDNY, HENKY, PDCO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 1st:

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Boeing (NYSE:BA)

was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.90 ($9.08) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €230.00 ($234.69) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

