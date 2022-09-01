ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

ESAB Stock Down 2.2 %

ESAB stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.20. 304,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,504. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,668,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,942,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

