ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-$3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.12-$1.18 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $80.16. The company had a trading volume of 82,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,012. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.09. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $96.01.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.16 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Separately, TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,942,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after buying an additional 45,985 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

