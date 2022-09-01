Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.60 million-$111.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.57 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,406. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Everbridge by 68.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Everbridge by 38.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

