Evercore ISI Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $38.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

