ExeLED (OTCMKTS:ELED) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ExeLED Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELED – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ExeLED shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 256,800 shares trading hands.
ExeLED Stock Performance
About ExeLED
ExeLED Holdings Inc designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ExeLED (ELED)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for ExeLED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExeLED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.